Avoid travel during peak hours: Delhi metro launches campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Witnessing heavy crowding and long queues in some corridors, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday urged the public to travel in non-peak hours to reduce congestion at metro stations. The Delhi Metro also launched an online campaign — ‘Break the Peak’ — requesting citizens to not travel unless it’s absolutely necessary or urgent.

“The general public is once again requested to ‘break the peak’ by staggering their travel timings to decongest the peak hours and avail the additional capacity available during non - peak hours, ” said a DMRC official. Heavy crowd i n g has been observed along routes such as Dilshad Garden- Shastri Park, Mundka- Kirti Nagar, Kirti Nagar- Mandi House, New Bus Adda-Dilshad Garden and Escorts Mujesar-Badarpur.

“It has been observed that certain sections of the network are showing a trend where occupancy is touching 100 per cent mark during morning and evening peak hours. Whereas, during offpeak hours the occupancy in same sections is in the range of 30-50 per cent only, leaving ample scope for people to stagger their travel during peak hours and travel during non-peak hours to enjoy hassle- free travel with social distancing in place,” he added.