Chandni Chowk to get Delhi’s first integrated traffic system

Currently, around 150 speed and RLVD cameras, part of ITMS are installed by the Delhi Traffic Police across the city for traffic management.

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After pedestrianising the congested Chandni Chowk, the Delhi Government is planning to use the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to manage vehicle movement, security and reduce traffic violations in the area. The ITMS, with high-security CCTV systems, will be provided on the stretch between Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid. It will also be first road in the national capital to get a fully integrated traffic management system.

Currently, around 150 speed and RLVD cameras, part of ITMS are installed by the Delhi Traffic Police across the city for traffic management. However, Chandini Chowk road will be the first one to get full-fledged ITMS, CCTV system with individual MAC address for each camera, control room, Video Management System (VMS), e-Challan generation software, Investigation Scene Building Server and other facilities.

The ITMS and CCTV system will be monitored from a central control room in Chandni Chowk as well as in the ACP office of Daryaganj and Delhi Police Traffic control room, Todapur. The system will be integrated with the existing system of the Delhi Traffic Police (RTO/NIC VAHAN). According to the Public Works Department (PWD), around 150 high-security HD quality CCTV cameras with Red Light Violation Detection and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (APNR) will be installed.

The APNR will automatically detect a vehicle’s number plate with an accuracy of at least 70% at day time and 60% at night. Besides, it will also track and store colour, license plates of vehicles, and alert the police if the vehicle is stolen or suspicious. “A hotlist under this APNR system will be created with high functionality to enter license plate numbers to the lists such as Wanted, Suspicious or Stolen,” said an official.

It will have the capability to store at least 10,000 suspected vehicles at a time and will generate an alert if one of the vehicles is found crossing the stop line (irrespective of whether the signal is Green or Red). It will trace the movement of a vehicle on Google Map to help the police, said an official. The RLVD cameras will capture the license plate of vehicles violating the red light and generate e-challans. These systems will also store archived videos to help police in rebuilding a crime scene. The tender for the project has been floated and the estimated cost is Rs 2.43 crore. The project is being personally monitored by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi High Court.

