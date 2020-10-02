CM Kejriwal joins chorus to demand capital punishment for four accused in Hathras gang-rape

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among political leaders and hundreds of people who gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the Hathras gang rape.

“The entire country is demanding strictest punishment for the accused. Hang them so that such an incident is never repeated in the country. Some people feel attempts are being made to shield the accused... The family has just lost their daughter. They need sympathy, support from governments and society. But the kind of treatment meted out to them is wrong,” Kejriwal said at the protest site.

“The recent developments in the Hathras gang rape incident give a sense that there is an attempt to cover up. For many days FIR was not registered; then proper care (to the deceased) was not given. When she succumbed, her body was cremated at night. And now they are saying there was no rape,” said Kejriwal.

He was joined by many AAP leaders, including MLAs Somnath Bharti and Atishi and Rajendra Pal Gautam, minister of SC/ST department. The whole area reverberated with slogans blasting the UP government and speaker after speaker lashed out at the UP Police and district administration.

“Yogi has turned UP into Taliban. Is there any court, any law or not? Your police is terrorising the family whose daughter is a victim of cruelty. What kind of bullying behaviour is this?” questioned UP unit’s in-charge Sanjay Singh.

