Corridor to provide safe environment for cycling in Lutyens’ Delhi

The cycling corridor will remain in effect for three hours in the morning from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and two hours in the evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cycle

This arrangement will continue till next Saturday i.e. October 10. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday launched a pilot project for providing safe surroundings to make cycling a pleasing experience in Lutyens’ Delhi. The agency has created a 6 km corridor—from Bikaner House to Jor Bagh Metro Station—by reserving 1.5 m wide lane along the pavement for cyclists.

The cycling corridor will remain in effect for three hours in the morning from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and two hours in the evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. The agency has deployed 20 Marshals to sensitise commuters and to ensure cyclists don’t face any hurdles.

This arrangement will continue till next Saturday i.e. October 10. According to a senior NDMC official, the pilot corridor starts from Bikaner House (India Gate) and passes through Humayun Road, Amrita Shergil Marg, Lodhi Garden Gate No. 6 and 11, Avenue Road-II, and Lodhi Colony Block-17 and ends at the Jor Bagh Metro Station.

“With the physical and sports activities have been drastically curtailed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, NDMC has initiated a move toward normalcy and road safety by organising pilot cycle rides in New Delhi area. To ensure safety and convenience, the agency has dedicated this pilot corridor of 6 km for unique cycling experience around the playful recreational space surrounded by gorgeous wall paintings,” said the chairman of the council Dharmendra at the launch of the ‘NDMC Cycle4Change initiative.

The council has spruced up road stretches, intersections and roundabout with temporary and permanent marking to encourage people to add cycling to their day-to-day physical activities and also cycle to work.

Based on the response to this pilot project, more corridors would be created in other areas in the coming winter seasons, said NDMC secretary Amit Single. The deployment of a Marshal and markings will help in sensitising users and developing habit to leave space for cyclists, said the NDMC official.

