Home isolation for COVID-19 cases in Delhi more on October 1 after gradual fall

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

home isolation

The cases under home isolation, however, showed a rising trend on September 24. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After showing a gradual decline in the last week of September, the number of Covid-19 patients under home quarantine in Delhi has risen in October, according to official data. 

The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation was 19,213 on September 21 and 18,464 the next day.

The figure fell further to 17,834 on September 23, when the number of containment zones stood at 1,987. 

The cases under home isolation, however, showed a rising trend on September 24 (17,995) and September 25 (18,096). 

From September 26-30, the cases of home isolation fell gradually for five consecutive days until October 1, when the count rose to 15,899 and containment zones stood at 2,616.

The number of home isolation cases and the containment zones during September 26-28 in that order were: 17,600 (2231); 17,291 (2380); 16679 (2465); 16049 (2505); and 15657 (2570), according to official data.

The national capital recorded 40 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 5,401, while 3,037 fresh cases pushed the tally to over 2.82 lakh, authorities said.’ 

​On September 29, the city reported 48 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a day since July 16, when the figure stood at 58. On September 26, Delhi recorded 46 Covid-19 deaths, 42 the next day and 37 on September 28.

ALSO WATCH:​(With PTI inputs)

