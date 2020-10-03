STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robbers dressed up as cop steal valuables in Delhi

An FIR would be registered after getting a complaint as Siddiqui, who runs a weighing bridge in Sikhera Road, has to check the value of gold ornaments that were stolen, the SHO said.

They took away cash worth Rs 2.35 lakh and 1 kg of gold ornaments, the policeman said. ( Express Illustration )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three robbers, wearing fake police uniform, stole gold and cash worth over Rs 2 lakh from a weighbridge owner’s house early on Friday in Modinagar area here, police said. 

The incident took place around 3 am at the house of businessman Sameer Siddiqui in Kidwai Nagar Colony on Gurudwara Road, SHO of Modinagar police station Jai Karan Singh told PTI.

The three robbers in fake police uniform reached the house of Siddiqui and pressed the bell asking him to open the door on the pretext of conducting a search based on cash stolen from an ATM by his nephew Shadab.

When they insisted on conducting a search, he opened the door and the robbers immediately entered the room and emptied the almirah. 

They took away cash worth Rs 2.35 lakh and 1 kg of gold ornaments, the policeman said. Siddiqui tried to stop them but the robbers overpowered him and his wife Iram and their two children.

