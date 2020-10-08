STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work to commence for Jewar International airport

The airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares and said to be the biggest in India with six runways upon completion.

Noida International Airport Limited was incorporated on August 28, 2018. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International signed a concession agreement on Wednesday to begin the construction of the Noida airport in Jewar on the outskirts of the national capital. 

​One runway of the Noida international airport will be built during the first phase of construction and around 90 per cent of the air traffic in the initial years will only be domestic. 

Daniel Bircher, chief executive officer, Zurich Airport International (Asia) said, “When phase 1 development is completed in 2024, we will provide capacity for 12 million passengers per year. In partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India, Zurich Airport International look forward to making this airport a major player in Indian air transportation and a benchmark for ease of use for passengers and logistic partners.” 

Officials said that they are looking at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore for the first phase. This is in an area of 1,334 hectares of land that has been given to be developed. 

This includes one runway, apron space, this includes 12 boarding bridges for the terminal, and it also includes cargo catering space. The airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares and said to be the biggest in India with six runways upon completion.  

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said, “This world-class airport will not only connect western UP region with other domestic and international destinations but also provide additional capacity to Delhi NCR region. Together, we look forward to building India’s leading airport which boasts of quality, efficiency, technology and sustainability. We are very excited to begin work as we move ahead with a vision to co-create a world-class facility”.

In November last year, the Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) had won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years. ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May earlier this year.

Delay in agreement due to Covid-19

Noida International Airport Limited was incorporated on August 28, 2018, as a Joint Venture of Government of Uttar Pradesh, Noida, Greater Noida & Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). However, the agreement was delayed due to Covid.

