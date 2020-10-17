STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With salaries on hold, doctors at North Delhi civic body-run hospitals unable to repay loans

Hit by unpaid salaries, doctors at North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital say they are now battling financial and mental stress.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital protest against non-payment of salaries in New Delhi

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital protest against non-payment of salaries in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Maruti Sinha, a gynecologists at British-era Kasturba Hospital says her son has qualified for a prestigious medical course, but she is not sure if she would be able to support his higher education under this strenuous circumstance.

Hit by unpaid salaries, doctors at North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital say they are now battling financial and mental stress. Sinha is a senior doctor at 450-bed Kasturba Hospital, which started as Victoria Zenana Hospital. "We doctors don’t want to go on strike," she said.

"It is always the last resort. I am a permanent doctor and our association, the MCDA (Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association) had given a call for an indefinite strike from Monday if our demands are not met. At least the resident doctors got salary for July, we haven’t got anything since last three months," she said.

Sinha belongs to a family of doctors. Her husband, her 28-year-old son Rahul and daughter Nayanika are all doctors. "My husband is a surgeon but his clinic has been affected by Covid. My daughter is a dentist. My son has qualified for MCh examination. He’s hoping to get a government college through counselling as I won’t be able to afford now his higher education," she lamented.

