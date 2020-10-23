All about Asia

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

They say good things come in small packages, and the food of recently launched Pan-Asian kitchen Sloppy Sticks is testament to that; their dishes packing big tastes in small plates. The cloud kitchen, operating out of Greater Kailash and delivering across Delhi-NCR, traverses the vastness that is Asia and brings you fab flavours from far-off places of the continent in fun, modern platings.

The Packaging

Neatly sequestered in bright pop coloured packaging designed to drive away the grey void that is 2020, the food is delivered by up-and-coming courier service Pidge. The cloud kitchen also delivers via Zomato and Swiggy for locations closer to them. The packaging is lovingly labelled and accoutred with all the requisite condiments and paraphernalia needed for a complete Asian Dining experience.

The Food

Eager to get a bit of everything from the Sloppy Sticks’ super spread out menu, we get ourselves a smattering of their specials, including Chicken Scallion dumplings, Vegetarian Gyoza, Satay Gai – Chicken Satay, and Vietnamese Grill Fish; just to start things off. The Gyoza came light, hot, and crisp, slathered with a piquant sauce which we naturally mopped up before turning our gaze to the dumplings, in which desiccated flavourful chicken enmeshed with crunchy scallions in a match seemingly mandated by heaven.

Keeping things fresh was the Vietnamese fish, delicately seasoned and grilled, fortified with a robust herb sauce not too dissimilar to our own desi hari chutney, and we polished it off no questions asked. Anyway, there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Speaking of animals with large populations, the Chicken Satay is just as your grandma would make it, if she was Indonesian anyway. Spicy, tender chicken chunks come skewered together, the accompanying peanut sauce was the social lubricant it needed for the party you know they are going to make in your mouth. And then of course was the sushi selection out of which we got the Spicy Avocado Roll and Chicken Katsu Roll. In the interests of brevity, let’s just say these are textbook, and we have found a new sushi place to add to our roll-odex.

Finally for our mains, there is the Holy Basil Fried Rice and Veg Pad Thai with Claypot Braised Chicken, which we tucked into our increasingly potbellied frame. Special shout out to the Pad Thai with its roasted peanuts and tingling of taste buds.

Verdict

Order with full confidence on a empty stomach.