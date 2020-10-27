STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in Delhi's Mahendra Park killed in dispute over loud music

Sushil and his brothers got injured in the incident and were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, police said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his two brothers were injured on Tuesday during a quarrel that erupted after they objected to loud music being played by their neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sushil, a resident of Sarai Pipal Thala in Mahendra Park area, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the quarrel around 3:15 pm on Tuesday.

Sushil and his brothers -- Sunil and Anil -- got injured in the incident and were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, police said.

While Sushil succumbed to injuries, Anil is serious and undergoing treatment.

Sunil, who is also admitted to the hospital, stated that loud music was being played at the house of one Abdul Sattar, a senior police officer said.

When they asked Sattar, a garlic trader in Azadpur Mandi, to turn down the music, a quarrel erupted between them and Sattar and his four sons -- Shahnawaz, Aafaq, Chand and Haseen -- stabbed them, police said.

Shahjahan, the wife of Sattar, was also injured in the clash and admitted to the BJRM hospital.

Based on Sunil's statement, a case under relevant sections was registered at Mahendra Park police station.

Sattar and his two sons -- Shahnawaz and Aafaq -- have been arrested, while Chand and Haseen are absconding, the officer said.

Sunil and Anil have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

Police said Sushil has previous involvements in criminal cases and he used to smuggle liquor.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

The post-mortem will be conducted at BJRM Hospital.

