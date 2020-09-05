STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi airport sets up COVID-19 testing facility in parking area

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre in setting up the testing facility.

Published: 05th September 2020

coronavirus sample testing

A blood test sample for COVID-19 (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport has set up COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of its Terminal 3 for select inbound overseas passengers, who have to take connecting domestic flights. The facility will become operational in a few days.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre in setting up the testing facility. Genestrings Diagnostic Centre is currently associated with the Delhi government to test samples. 

“Results of samples collected at the laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours to the incoming passengers. Until the results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel,” said DIAL. 

It further said that in case of a positive result, “the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR protocols by the State authorities”, who will then ensure that such persons do not come in close contact with those already having RT-PCR negative report.

Those testing negative will be allowed to continue their onward journey, it added. The Civil Aviation Ministry had on Wednesday said that international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will have the option of getting themselves tested at the entry airports.

‘Senior students can visit schools’

All schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till September 30 in view of the pandemic, but students of senior classes will be allowed to visit their institutions for taking guidance from teachers from September 21, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Friday. 

The directorate has said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and nonteaching staff can be called to schools outside containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work. 

The DoE has directed that online classes and teaching learning activities for students will continue as usual.

