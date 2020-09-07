STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Peak power demand up by 50 per cent in Delhi since start of ‘Unlock’

Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to lockdown and changing weather conditions.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The peak power demand of the national capital has increased by over 50 percent with resumption of normal activities due to easing of Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions, Discom officials said. As per Discom officials power demand in July and August this year surpassed last year’s demand.

“In July and August, Delhi’s peak power demand surpassed last year’s peak power demand on corresponding days by up to 19 per cent on 13 occasions in both the months,” said a Discom official. Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to lockdown and changing weather conditions.

“However, since the easing of restrictions on May 18, 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. If we compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has already increased by over 87 per cent” added officials. The main reason behind this hike according to officials is the use of electronics like air conditioners, room coolers and fans which contribute to the ‘Cooling load’.

“Commensurate with Delhi’s growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace. BSES will continue to successfully meet the ever increasing power demand and as always, be an active partner in the future development of the city” the official further said. During the lockdown, BSES strengthened its network and energised two 66/11 KV grids, which will benefit over two lakh residents in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi power demand
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp