Peak power demand up by 50 per cent in Delhi since start of ‘Unlock’

NEW DELHI: The peak power demand of the national capital has increased by over 50 percent with resumption of normal activities due to easing of Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions, Discom officials said. As per Discom officials power demand in July and August this year surpassed last year’s demand.

“In July and August, Delhi’s peak power demand surpassed last year’s peak power demand on corresponding days by up to 19 per cent on 13 occasions in both the months,” said a Discom official. Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to lockdown and changing weather conditions.

“However, since the easing of restrictions on May 18, 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. If we compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has already increased by over 87 per cent” added officials. The main reason behind this hike according to officials is the use of electronics like air conditioners, room coolers and fans which contribute to the ‘Cooling load’.

“Commensurate with Delhi’s growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace. BSES will continue to successfully meet the ever increasing power demand and as always, be an active partner in the future development of the city” the official further said. During the lockdown, BSES strengthened its network and energised two 66/11 KV grids, which will benefit over two lakh residents in the city.