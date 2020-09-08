STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DERC slashes fixed power charges for industrial, non-domestic consumers

However, the fixed charges at the applicable rate have been billed to them based on the billing demand as per the DERC.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to industrial and non-domestic consumers, power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) reduced fixed charges by 50 percent on Monday. DERC slashed the fixed charges for unutilised capacity of sanctioned load or contract demand by Rs 125 for the months of April and May when lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Considering the demand of industry associations and non domestic consumers, the DERC said that “The Commission hereby decides that for electricity bill pertaining to consumption related to April 2020 and May 2020. Fixed Charges for remaining Billing Demand shall be billed at 50% of existing rate i.e., 125 per KVA.”

Delhi’s Power Minister Satyendar Jain said, “This will be a huge relief for non-domestic and commercial users. The expected impact of the said waiver is around `160 Crore. This will benefit around 44,000 Industrial consumers and around 10 Lakh non-domestic consumers.”

Tweeting the order issued by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delhi government stands with the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis. This relief in fixed charges will help lakhs of people to face hardships caused by Corona.”

Kejriwal had met traders and industrial associations last week and had assured them that adequate steps will be taken to provide relief regarding the fixed power charges. Over the last few days, many trader associations and industrial associations have met the chief minister and requested him to intervene in this regard.

The order read that during the lockdown period till 30/05/2020, majority of Commercial and Industrial consumers did not use their system to the contracted capacity, However, the fixed charges at the applicable rate have been billed to them based on the billing demand as per the DERC.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Electricity DERC fixed charges coronavirus industrial consumers
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp