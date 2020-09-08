STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jindal law school signs MoU with 10 top institutions

These collaborations are the latest addition to the existing over 200+ collaborations Jindal Global Law School has with other international institutions.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into ten new Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with leading institutions across the world. These partnerships are part of its Covid-19 Academic Action Plan. JGLS has established collaborations with institutions in 8 countries: Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and the USA. 

These collaborations range from shared blended learning and hybrid teaching (including module-sharing in courses), technology-enabled-resource sharing through library-to-library collaborations, joint webinars and conferences, joint research, LLB-JD and LLB-LLM pathways, and student and faculty exchange and mobility. These collaborations are the latest addition to the existing over 200+ collaborations Jindal Global Law School has with other international institutions.

Dr C. Raj Kumar, the founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU and Dean of JGLS, explained, “The motivation behind these partnerships is to provide outstanding opportunities for the students of JGLS to pursue international legal education with our partner institutions. We are committed to making sure that the pandemic does not undermine our efforts to build international collaborations for the benefit of our students.”

“Our partner institutions have responded very positively and constructively to our proposals, showing remarkable resilience. We are glad that the pandemic will not deprive our students of the opportunities internationalization has been providing them,” said Dr Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS.

