Air Suvidha portal: Over 45,000 flyers benefited

NEW DELHI: Delhi Airport’s Air Suvidha portal has processed more than 45,000 requests in one month since its launch, which were duly approved timely.

Over 78,700 passengers applied for self-declaration through this portal, of which 78,663 passengers were found to be asymptomatic.

The portal received the highest number of applications from the United States (15,027), UAE (4,512), United Kingdom (4,094), Canada (3,416) and Australia (2,687).

Delhi International Airport started 'Air Suvidha', an initiative to facilitate contactless and hassle-free exemption from institutional quarantine in case the travellers fall in the categories announced as per the Centre’s guidelines.

“From the day of its launch on August 8, the portal has received appreciations from a large number of passengers arriving at Delhi and other Indian airports from abroad. Based on the applications received for Delhi as the first airport, approximately 45,288 forms for exemption from institutional quarantine have been submitted by international passengers through this portal.

A majority of the applications were approved promptly,” said an official of Delhi International Airport Limited ( DIAL), the airport operator. Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said Covid-19 has certainly changed the way Delhi Airport operates.

“Our activities are focused on the safety and convenience of our passengers. In this regard, having an approved exemption form or self-declaration form submitted through Air Suvidha portal has not only improved the quarantine process but also proved to be time-efficient.

The portal developed by DIAL has mitigated the problem of inordinate delay while queuing up for the quarantine process,” he said. To make travel process hassle-free, DIAL developed the portal, through which India-bound international arriving passengers can apply online for exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine.

Pregnant women, bereaved travellers, anyone suffering from a serious illness, parents accompanied by children below 10 years and those having Covid-19 negative RT-PCR test report (not older than 96 hours) can seek exemption from the mandatory institutional quarantine process.