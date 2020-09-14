STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: After Satyender Jain, now Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive

In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation.

Published: 14th September 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 11:06 PM

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.

Sources said that over the past few days, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met Health Minister Satyendra Jain and held meetings with education department officials.

"Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old AAP leader did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

"He (Sisodia) was regularly coming to the Delhi Secretariat and attending meetings with education department officials. They will be getting tested in the next couple of days," a source said.

Sisodia had also visited the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar in the past few days, the sources said.

Another source said that most employees posted at the CM and deputy CM's offices underwent COVID-19 test at a temporary testing centre at the Delhi Assembly before the commencement of one-day special session.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted, "Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon'ble Dy CM @msisodia."

Sisodia is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In June, Health Minister Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

