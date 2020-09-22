Three heritage buildings of Mehrauli to get illuminated soon

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three ancient sites — Hauz-e-Shamsi, Jahaz Mahal, and the tomb of Adham Khan — in Mehrauli, the oldest city of Delhi, will soon be spruced up for night-time viewing at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated a proposal for their illumination.

With the lighting plan, the agency wants to draw more tourists to the ancient structures and also to boost their nighttime aesthetic. South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri suggested illumination of heritage buildings during a recent visit to the area. The senior officials of various government agencies such as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and ASI also accompanied the MP.

“I have suggested a beautification plan for historical sites to boost tourism and more employment opportunities for the locals. The idea aligns with PM’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self- reliant India). Illumination will be done on the lines of Qutub Minar and Tughlaqabad Fort,” said Bidhuri. Bidhuri said that green areas around the buildings would be beautified by the DDA.

Tomb of Adham Khan — is also known as Bhool-Bhulaiya (Maze). Jahaz Mahal (Ship Palace), Lodi period building, is located next to Hauz-e-Shamsi, which was a pleasure resort or an inn and Hauz-e-Shamsi or Shamshi Talab was built by Iltutmish in 1230.An official of the ASI, on the condition of anonymity, said the concerned officials had been apprised about the proposal suggested by Bidhuri.

“After the MP’s visit, a proposal was initiated and a budget estimate will be worked out. The ASI will take care of lighting arrangements at its sites. The municipal agency or DDA may install appropriate lights around them on the plot under their jurisdiction. Security of the structures and lighting fixtures is an issue though we have already deployed private guards there. The MP was briefed about the problem after which he advised the shopkeeper or RWA to safeguard the sites,” said the official.

The residents of Mehrauli are elated with the development and said illumination at the monuments would make their neighbourhood safer.“Locals visit the sites for evening walks. They feel insecure in the absence of appropriate lighting. The illumination will certainly make Mehrauli more beautiful,” said Manoj Sharma, a resident.