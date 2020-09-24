STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ramesh Pokhriyal releases book 'Parinda', story about Indian slavery on Mauritian soil

Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal released Pralek Prakashan’s new release Parinda – Girmitiya Mazdooro Ki Admya Sahas Gatha early this week.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal unveils Dr Yogesh Dube’s book, Parinda – Girmitiya Mazdooro Ki Admya Sahas Gatha

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal unveils Dr Yogesh Dube’s book, Parinda – Girmitiya Mazdooro Ki Admya Sahas Gatha

By Express News Service

Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal released Pralek Prakashan’s new release Parinda – Girmitiya Mazdooro Ki Admya Sahas Gatha early this week. Written by Dr Yogesh Dube, Parinda. is a poignant tale about over four-and-a-half million indentured laborers who were sent from India to Mauritius in the 18th century.

It is inspired by the story of one such Indian youth who eventually makes Mauritius his new motherland. Indians began migrating to Mauritius and Suriname in 1820s to work on the sugar plantations. In 1834, after slavery was abolished by the British Parliament, a vessel named Sarah brought the first batch of 39 indentured labourers from south India to Port Louis depot in Mauritius, marking the beginning of more.

Talking about the research work that went into writing the book, Dr Dube said, “I visited Mauritius in the official capacity in 2018, as a delegate with then Foreign Minister Late Sushma Swaraj Ji to attend the Vishwa Hindi Sammelan.

Knowing the stories of Indians settled there inspired me to write this book.” Mauritius President Prithviraj Singh Rupan also expressed his views. “I have no doubt that Parinda. will enrich the literature and cultural bonds between India and Mauritius and further strengthen the rich traditional and historical relationship between our two countries.”

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralek Prakashan Girmitiya Mazdooro Ki Admya Sahas Gatha Ramesh Pokhriyal Yogesh Dube Parinda  Indian slavery on Mauritian soil
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp