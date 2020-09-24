Ramesh Pokhriyal releases book 'Parinda', story about Indian slavery on Mauritian soil

By Express News Service

Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal released Pralek Prakashan’s new release Parinda – Girmitiya Mazdooro Ki Admya Sahas Gatha early this week. Written by Dr Yogesh Dube, Parinda. is a poignant tale about over four-and-a-half million indentured laborers who were sent from India to Mauritius in the 18th century.

It is inspired by the story of one such Indian youth who eventually makes Mauritius his new motherland. Indians began migrating to Mauritius and Suriname in 1820s to work on the sugar plantations. In 1834, after slavery was abolished by the British Parliament, a vessel named Sarah brought the first batch of 39 indentured labourers from south India to Port Louis depot in Mauritius, marking the beginning of more.

Talking about the research work that went into writing the book, Dr Dube said, “I visited Mauritius in the official capacity in 2018, as a delegate with then Foreign Minister Late Sushma Swaraj Ji to attend the Vishwa Hindi Sammelan.

Knowing the stories of Indians settled there inspired me to write this book.” Mauritius President Prithviraj Singh Rupan also expressed his views. “I have no doubt that Parinda. will enrich the literature and cultural bonds between India and Mauritius and further strengthen the rich traditional and historical relationship between our two countries.”