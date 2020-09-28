STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi airport's T2 to resume operations from October 1, number of flights to increase by month-end

Domestic air travel was allowed to begin in a phased manner on May 25, however, all flights to and from Delhi were operating from Terminal 3 (T3), which is usually reserved for international flights.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport, IGI airport

A plane lands at IGI Airport as others stand parked during Unlock 2 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After nearly six months, flight operations at Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi airport will begin from October 1.

The terminal is gearing up to provide a safe and healthy environment to passengers flying out of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) while making the announcement.

“We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitize the vast terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer, of DIAL said.

The first flight scheduled from T2 after reopening of the terminal would be an Indigo flight departing for Srinagar at 6:25 am on Thursday.

With the resumption of operations at T2, the airport will now handle 96 flight--48 departures and 48 arrivals-- on a daily basis and the numbers will gradually increase up to 180 by end of October.

The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights (6E 2000 - 6E 2999) and all operations of GoAir in the initial phase. 

About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to the passengers of respective flights, which will cater to 20 destinations including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Cochin, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others.

In the next phase, from October 8, 12 more destinations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, and Nagpur, will begin operating from the terminal.

