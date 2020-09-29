STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey

The research further revealed that 87.5 per cent of respondents have been anxious regarding their research work since lockdown.

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have affected the academic future of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

A survey done by a group of JNU students showed that 53.9 per cent of scholars are likely to drop out due to lack of study materials, internet facilities and ailing financial condition. 

Of the 8,805 enrolled students, 4,251 (48.3 per cent) are pursuing MPhil and PhD programmes at the varsity.  

530 students participated in the online survey conducted between 27th and 6th July 2020 to understand the impact of the pandemic on the status of JNU student’s research, thesis work, finances and mental well-being.

As per the study, nearly four out of five (78.1 per cent) research scholars could not carry adequate research-related resources (books, photocopies, readings, notes) from their hostels, library lockers and laboratories with them after the sudden closure of the varsity due to the pandemic. 

Of the total respondents, only 32.8 per cent scholars said that the resources available in JNU were adequate for their research, while 80.9 per cent could not find adequate resources online either.

 “75.9 per cent of those engaged in digital work are not being able to work online. Only 35.8 per cent have access to 4G data speed, while 14.9 per cent have access to only 3G or 2G data. Those who do not have access to internet services on an everyday basis constitute 8.1 per cent of the sample,” the data showed.

“In June-July 2020, most current fellowship holders from JNU (64.7 per cent), had last received their fellowship three months ago, while 66.2 per cent had not received any money since imposition of lockdown. 

The research further revealed that 87.5 per cent of respondents have been anxious regarding their research work since lockdown.More than 40 per cent of the respondents said they would drop out in case of financial distress,” shows the study. 

Research material left on campus 

530 students participated in the online survey conducted between 27th and 6th July 2020

