COVID-19 deaths in capital lower in September compared to June: Delhi Health Minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the city recorded more Covid-19 cases in September as compared to June, but the number of deaths due to the disease was “less than onethird” of what it was three months ago.

He also said authorities in the national capital have been conducting RT-PCR tests on every symptomatic person.

“Delhi reported a large number of cases in September as compared to June. However, the number of deaths reported this month is not even onethird of the fatalities recorded in June,” Jain said.

He also said that on an average more than 10,000 RT-PCR have been conducted daily. “We have been conducting the RT-PCR test on every symptomatic person.

The testing capacity does not matter. There is not even one symptomatic person in Delhi who has not undergone RT-PCR testing,” the minister said.

He also rejected the allegation of the municipal corporations that the city government has cut down on their share of funds as “baseless”.

“A certain percentage of taxes goes to the municipal bodies. Tax collection has been low this time. We have not reduced their share,” Jain said.

With agency inputs