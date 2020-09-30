STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi government extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late-fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully.

Published: 30th September 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31.

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late-fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully, depending on the housing category.

"In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board has been further extended by three months and will now end on December 31," the water utility's vice-chairman, Raghav Chadha, said in a tweet.

Delhi's colonies are categorised from A-H.

The A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle class residential areas.

The 'A' category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

For the 'A' and 'B' category colonies, a 25-per cent rebate is given on their principal arrears while for the 'C' category colonies, a 50-per cent waiver is provided.

Those living in the 'D' category colonies get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear.

