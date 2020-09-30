STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots case: Two get bail as co-accused yet to be identified

The court directed them not to tamper with evidence and to install Aarogya Setu app on their phones. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bails to two persons in a case related to the February riots in northeast Delhi, saying they cannot be jailed for “infinity” merely on account that co-accused have to be identified and arrested. 

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Javed and Gulfam on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount each.

Gulfam and Javed were arrested in May and July respectively, in the case in which one Bhai Sahab was injured when he was allegedly attacked by a mob of rioters in Chand Bagh Pulia area during the communal violence. 

It said the duo have not been named in the FIR and there were no specific allegations against them. 

“The probe in the matter is complete and the charge sheet has been filed. The applicant cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter,” it said in its similar but separate orders passed in the two bail applications. 

The court directed them not to tamper with evidence and to install Aarogya Setu app on their phones. 

