Robot at your service: Machine healing for patients

This robotic startup is also doubling down on using its new automated solutions, specially designed for its usage in hospitals, malls, airports, hotels, office spaces, etc to fight against COVID-19. 

Published: 30th September 2020 08:13 AM

Decimator used at a Covid facility

By ​Shantanu David
Express News Service

Patients at the COVID facility of sector 39 Noida have gotten used to it, but the little robot that delivers medication to infected people has a promising future. Addverb Technologies is a global robotics, and industrial automation company that placed the robot that is programmed to enable basic operations at hospitals such as carrying food and medicines.

“We are six co-founders, and all worked together in Asian Paints. We were all there when the world’s largest paint factory opened at the time. Asian Paints opened another larger factory later. The thing is that the factories were all fully-automated,” says Amit Kumar. 

Kumar noted that all the robot technology came from the US, EU and Japan, so “why not start robotics in India in a business sense. We have the tech and the know-how. We thought of the idea in March 2016, and by July of that year we were getting inquiries, and got our first customer.” 

“We make almost everything ourselves,” notes Kumar, illustrating, “Say that a robot needs 20 components that are made in different parts of the world. We are making 17 of those 20 ourselves already, and will make the rest soon enough.” 

​The company’s Decimator model, a UV Disinfectant Mobile Robot, which is designed for indoor disinfection, is equipped with cutting - edge technology including UV sterilization, lamps that produce short wave UVC lights and automatically sprays disinfectant in indoor space.

Dynamon Mobile Robot enables the contactless movement of materials like medicines, blood samples, imaging documents, surgical materials, linen-bed sheets, uniform, and meal trays to the patients.

Meanwhile, the Screener Bot which is equipped with thermal sensors and navigation technology moves around the reception area and checks the symptoms of the visitors. 

Realtime Location System provides an unprecedented opportunity for hospitals to revolutionise both the patient and visitor experience through improved operations. Also, Robots can’t get COVID.

COVID 19 Addverb Technologies
