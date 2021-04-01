STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Parks in Delhi under BJP-ruled MCDs will turn barren soon due to negligence: AAP

Responding, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP for playing dirty politics on the issue.

Published: 01st April 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that around 14,500 parks in Delhi under the supervision of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations will turn barren and contribute to pollution due to negligence.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj further claimed that the MCDs had not deployed tankers even after two years of the National Green Tribunal's order.

Responding, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP for playing dirty politics on the issue.

At the press conference, Bhardwaj said, "If you see any park which has good greenery, you will know that the park is maintained by RWAs with Delhi government funds."

"The Delhi government is ready to provide water free of cost from its STPs but the BJP-ruled MCDs want these parks to dry up," he added.

In a statement to counter the claims, Kapoor said, "Saurabh Bhardwaj has tried to portray as if MCDs are liable to make alternative arrangements for watering of parks while the truth is that as per the orders of the NGT, including the latest order dated March 26, 2021, the Delhi Jal Board has been bound to provide free water to the municipal corporations for watering of parks across the city."

"The NGT order clearly says that Delhi Jal Board will hire tankers at is own cost to supply water to MCDs for watering of parks as a statutory duty," he said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has chosen to misread and misreport an order of a constitutional body, and this will be brought to the notice of the NGT chairperson, Kapoor added.

"It will be better if instead of issuing misleading statements against MCDs, the AAP leadership issue funds to the MCDs to help further improve some 15,500 parks maintained by the three civic bodies. Saurabh Bhardwaj should know that out of these 15,500 parks, less then 1,000 are maintained by RWAs," the BJP spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Parks AAP Delhi MCDs
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp