STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Art, conversations, and more

Delhi gets another art and cultural centre today, titled Kala Sankul at Sanskar Bharti campus on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi.

Published: 02nd April 2021 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

The multipurpose hall at the new Kala Sankul Complex, Sanskar Bharti Campus, Deen Dayal Marg

By Express News Service

Delhi gets another art and cultural centre today, titled Kala Sankul at Sanskar Bharti campus on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi. RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate it today. Spread over three floors, the Kala Sankul complex consists of a multipurpose hall on the ground floor, an art gallery on the first floor, and offices on the second floor.

The library will have books related to art, culture and literature, while the multipurpose hall (with seating capacity of 60) will be used for holding art events as well as discussions over various art forms. Entry to the centre is free and open for all. “For a long time, we have been feeling the need to have a cultural centre where we could have events related to art,” says Dr Hemlata S Mohan, Chairperson of the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, and Vice-President of Sanskar Bharti.

“We hope to turn Kala Sankul into a hub of art and cultural activities where proponents of art and culture would perform and propagate their art forms and public can enjoy these. Conferences and discussions over various art forms will be held to encourage artists across different fields. It will also act as the head centre for all the Sanskar Bharti units across India,” she informs.

The institution believes that indigenous art forms play a huge role in connecting people to their roots. “Knowing our own traditional art and culture helps us build our identity and a strong bond with the nation,” notes Dr Mohan, but quickly adds that Kala Sankul will not just dwell in the past, rather it will merge the past and present, the ancient and the modern, and focus on experimentation so that the art heritage of India continues to grow and attain new horizons in future.

“We abide by the maxim, Sa Kala Ya Vimuktaye, which means ‘art helps remove all flaws of character and makes one a well-rounded individual’. Art is not just for the sake of enjoyment but also development of finer human qualities,” says Dr Mohan. In the offing is a cafeteria at the premises that will work as an art adda. “Conversations are important as exchange of thoughts happen through talks which helps us get to know each other,” she adds. Talking about the location of Kala Sankul, Dr Mohan says it was strategically planned to ensure a centrally-located plot so that everyone has easy access — not just Delhiites but artists from across India and the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp