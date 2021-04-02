STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quick response team for power supply

The DTL is responsible for the transmission of power and for upgrading, operating and maintaining the high voltage network in the city.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To ensure uninterrupted power supply in the national capital during summer, the Delhi government has begun preparations for deployment of a Quick Response Team (QRT) to attend to a snag in electrical stations or substations and transmission lines promptly.

The Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the state transmission utility, has invited bids for providing QRT for six months summer 2021 for attending system exigencies at various 400 and 220 kilovolt (kV) stations or sub stations and associated transmission lines. The DTL is responsible for the transmission of power and for upgrading, operating and maintaining the high voltage network in the city.

The QRT will remain stationed at prescribed locations as advised by the concerned General Manager, transmission (T) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) round the clock. The team will also assist in replacement of extra-high voltage (EHV) equipment, broken, damaged or punctured insulators. It will also lay control cables, cut tree branches whenever required and remove kite threads or birds in addition to fixing other faults.

“The supervisor and skilled workers parts of the team should be well versed or trained for monkey climbing. Space for contractor’s office, store, workshop, labour colony etc and power and water supply are to be arranged by the contractor at site,” says the tender document. Besides 39 220 Kv sub stations at various locations, the utility has four 400 Kv sub stations at Bawana, Bamnauli, Harsh Vihar, and Tikri Kalan in Mundka.

The existing network of DTL consists of a 400 KV ring (transmission lines) of 249.12 km around the periphery of Delhi interlinked with 823.41 km long 220 KV network spread all over the city. 
The team or teams for separate shifts, to be decided by the contractor, will be led by a supervisor, a qualified engineer.

The tender document says that extra-high voltage (EHV) equipments, material required for attending the fault will be provided arranged by the DTL however the tools and plants (T&P) except heavy special T&P required for completion of the assigned work will be arranged by the contractor.

