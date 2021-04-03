STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC grants bail to doctor facing rape allegation

‘The prosecutrix is a make-up artist and is a resident of Delhi. It cannot be said that she is a naive lady.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a doctor of Safdarjung Hospital, accused of raping a woman on the promise of marriage, on the ground that it was “not a case of forceful sexual assault” and he would not be in a position to terrorise the victim or tamper with evidence.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said there is nothing on record to indicate that the man had promised marriage and whether the woman’s physical relationship was based on her free consent or not will be decided only in trial.

‘The prosecutrix is a make-up artist and is a resident of Delhi. It cannot be said that she is a naive lady. This is not a case of forceful sexual assault..,’ the high court said in its March 22 order. It added that the accused is a doctor working in Safdarjung Hospital and it cannot be said that he would be in a position to terrorise the woman or tamper with evidence.

The court noted that the evidence has been collected and the mobile phone of the man was with the police.
‘In view the above, this court finds it just and expedient to grant bail to the petitioner (doctor) in the event of arrest in...registered at Police Station Hauz Khas for offences punishable under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison with and intent to commit an offence) IPC’,’ the high court said. The court granted bail to the doctor on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety by his relative of the like amount. It directed him to give all his mobile numbers and address to the investigating officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Safdarjung Hospital rape
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp