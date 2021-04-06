50-year-old man dead after beam of under-construction bridge falls on four trucks in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man died after a cement-cum-iron girder installed between two pillars of an under-construction bridge fell on four trucks parked near it, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night when the victim, identified as Ram Bahadur, was sleeping in one of the trucks, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, adding he was crushed to death in the mishap.

Bahadur, a resident of Ashoka Park, was from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night, according to the police.

The fire department said it received a call at 8.48 am on Tuesday, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A Disaster Management Team, along with police and CAT ambulance, reached the spot and the body was taken out of the debris.