Delhi government joins hands with IIIT-D to set up Centre for Sustainable Mobility

Published: 06th April 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To create a world-class public infrastructure, the Delhi Transport Department launched a “Centre for Sustainable Mobility” in collaboration with the IIIT Delhi. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed on Monday regarding this. 

Announcing the newly developed initiative, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government has allocated Rs 6.1 crore for the centre. He said that contactless ticketing was introduced in collaboration with IIIT Delhi and likewise all the transport advancements under this centre will be integrated into a single app ‘One Delhi’. As per officials, the fund for the centre is being assigned from the Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation. The centre will be stationed in IIIT Delhi on a dedicated space of 2000 squre feet. 

The transport minister said the centre will seek to integrate and analyse data and technology in order to expand the public infrastructure. An example of which is contactless ticketing.  “We introduced contactless ticketing in all DTC and cluster buses. This enabled the passengers to book tickets on their mobile phones and ended dependency on conductors. Today, 70,000 tickets are being provided daily as a part of contactless service, which is over 6% of the total tickets,” he added.

The centre will also serve as a gateway to aid start-ups with a number of themes, namely: to spin-off technology related to smart mobility- passenger information systems, multi-modal journey planners, automation tools, ticketing framework and so on. More than seven start-ups are already conducting their research along these lines, he said. 

The centre will be responsible for creating an app that will have an open database of the location of these centres and other relevant information. More than 6,000 incentives have been disbursed and 500 charging points are being set up, officials said.  

All these technological advancements will be integrated into 'One Delhi app' by the Centre for Sustainable Mobility. Right from passenger information system to other relevant information of e-Rickshaws, Metro, grameen sewas and autos will be integrated in the app.

The Centre will further serve as a repository of knowledge of mobility in Delhi. The faculty and members will also create regular policy paper/research articles on the issues that Delhi face in sustainable mobility, said the officials.

