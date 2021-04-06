STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Expedite all water projects': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directs officials

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after expressing unhappiness over slow progress on the Clean Yamuna project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked top officials to expedite projects regarding clean drinking water to every household in the city. The chief minister convened a review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials on ongoing projects related to wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge. 

During the meeting, it was discussed that 25 Million Gallon per Day (MGD) of treated water will be diverted from the nearby Rithala Sewage Treatment Plant to the Auchandi canal, in return for the same amount of clean water that will be received from Haryana for drinking purposes. 

The CM instructed to expedite the negotiations with other states and Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). Similarly, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, 140 MGD of treated water through STPs will be provided to Uttar Pradesh for irrigation purposes in return for 140 MGD clean and drinking water. Delhi largely depends on neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for water supply. This situation has led to confrontations over water sharing.  

Various projects of groundwater recharge through lakes and water bodies were also reviewed and Kejriwal instructed the officials to submit timelines of water extraction from the areas where the groundwater levels are high.

The 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) were also on the agenda, which mostly deals with industrial waste being released into waters. DSIIDC officials informed that the department is working on the scheme of converting the CETP’s outlet water into drinking water by RO units. This RO water will be supplied back to industries for running their units. This will reduce water demand on DJB.

