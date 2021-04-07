Delhi government launches ‘Lab on Wheels’ to take education to backward areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to provide quality education to government school students, especially those from rural areas and under-privileged sections, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched a ‘Lab on Wheels’.

The initiative, made in collaboration with the Delhi Technological University, will impart education to children living in rural and backward areas, who lack resources like laptop, mobile phone and internet to attend online classes.

Under the ‘Lab on Wheels’ programme, a group of DTU students will travel across Delhi to teach government school students.

“Under the ‘Extension and Field Outreach Programme’, the DTU students will be helping 44 lakh government school students to find their own path, to think, implore and realise their dreams. I urge all the 14,000 students of DTU to become mentors for at least one student each so that students of government schools can receive the best guidance to become future-ready, and their dream of studying reputed courses like engineering can be fulfilled,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while inaugurating the lab.

The mobile lab is a customised bus equipped with 17 computers, two televisions, one 3D printer, cameras and one printer. Students of DTU will be deployed in the bus to give tutorials. Besides, the DTU students will also visit various schools in Delhi for imparting education to students.

The lab will also be taken to educational institutes and other places which are associated with imparting education to students, said the officials.

According to officials, about 18 government schools have collaborated with DTU to participate in the outreach programme for guiding students in the domains of Math and Science.

“The ‘Lab on Wheels’ initiative is launched today so that students of DTU could guide and mentor government school students in science subjects,” said officials.

The programme was further attended by eminent officials such as the Director of Training and Technical Education SB Deepak Kumar, Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai and the Vice Chancellor of DTU Professor Yogesh Singh.