Delhi's Chandni Chowk to get civil defence volunteers

The minister also directed senior officials to prepare a standard operating procedure for essential and emergency services which will be allowed on the Chandni Chowk Road. 

Published: 07th April 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will deploy civil defence volunteers to ensure that restrictions on motor vehicles on Chandni Chowk are complied with once the  1.3-km-long stretch is reopened after its redevelopment. 

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed the PWD to provide 75 volunteers to the Delhi Traffic Police to regulate traffic movement in the Mughal-era heritage market. 

The directions were issued during a review meeting on the beautification and pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk. 

The directions were issued during a review meeting on the beautification and pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk. 

Following the discussion Jain noted that brightness of street lights installed along the road is low and hence wanted installation of more illuminating LEDs on the street.

He also suggested planting saplings that grow tall so that shopkeepers would not face any problems.  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate the revamped road on April 17.

After completion of the project, only cycle rickshaws will be allowed to ply on the stretch. Government officials said colour-coding of rickshaws would be done and authorised rickshaw pullers would be given badges to prevent entry of illegal rickshaws. Shopkeepers will be allowed to use cycle rickshaws to ferry their goods. 

“CCTV cameras are being installed at various places so that such vehicles can be regulated. The Delhi Police has demanded 166 civil defence volunteers to take action against violators/motor vehicles entering the restricted area as they lacked enough personnel. The minister has directed the PWD to provide 75 volunteers for two months,” said an official statement issued on Tuesday. 

“We have to ensure that the situation in Chandni Chowk does not become as it was before. It is the responsibility of Delhi Police to ensure that the rules are followed. It will be the responsibility of the local police to ban the entry of motor vehicles in the restricted area.  There might be many people who will deliberately try to enter with motor vehicles. If we strictly follow the measures for one or two months in the beginning, then people would start following the rules,” said the minister. As per rules, only emergency and service vehicles will be allowed on Chandni Chowk. 

Cycle rickshaws only allowed

After completion of the project, only cycle rickshaws will be allowed to ply on the stretch.  Rickshaws would be colour-coded and authorised rickshaw pullers would be given badges

