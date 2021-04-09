STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University begins admission process, invites applications from foreign students

While candidates applying for Post Graduate courses can apply till June 29 and the Mphil and PhD candidates can submit forms till July 30. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admission seasons in the prestigious Delhi University has started for the academic session 2021-22 with the Varsity inviting applications from foreign nationals for various programmes and courses. The admission process began on Thursday i.e, April 8 and will continue till August 22. 

“Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) of the University of Delhi is inviting online applications from foreign nationals for its various programmes of study for the Academic Session 2021-22. FSR is the single window for all foreign nationals who wish to take admission in the University of Delhi,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta in a circular. 

The application process for all courses has started on Thursday. However, the last date for submitting the applications varies from course to course. The last date for all Undergraduate programmes is till May 31. While candidates applying for Post Graduate courses can apply till June 29 and the Mphil and PhD candidates can submit forms till July 30. 

Besides, candidates who are interested in pursuing an MBA and PhD from the Faculty of Management studies will have to submit forms by April 30. The last date for applying to Bachelor’s and Master’s courses in the School of Open Learning (SOL) is August 29. The foreign national students can further get admission related information and admission applications from official website of the university at www.du.ac.in or www.fsr2021.du.ac.in.

India Matters
