Expedite ‘housing for poor’ projects, directs Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to expedite projects regarding allotment of government accommodation to residents of slums.

The chief minister held a review meeting regarding the progress of the flats being constructed under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ scheme for families living in slums and directed the officials to expedite the allocation of flats prepared under the scheme.

Under the scheme, 52,344 flats are being built in the first phase by the DUSIB and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC). The meeting was also attended by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials.

Kejriwal added that any problems in the implementation of the scheme should be brought to his notice so that they can be effectively removed and families can be shifted to their new homes.

DUSIB officials informed the CM that the construction of 18,084 flats was underway and these flats are almost ready. Around 34,260 flats are being built by the DSIIDC. Of this, 17,660 flats are ready while 16,600 flats are under construction.

Apart from this, according to the government, 4,833 flats have been allotted to the homeless families living in slums, while the process of allocation of 7,031 flats is underway and will be completed soon.

Under this mega housing scheme, a total of 89,400 flats are to be built in three phases for the families living in slums. These flats will be built on 237 acres of land. The Delhi government is building 52,344 flats in the first phase. They are set to be completed and allotted by 2022.