STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Expedite ‘housing for poor’ projects, directs Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

DUSIB officials informed CM Arvind Kejriwal that the construction of 18,084 flats was underway and these flats are almost ready.

Published: 09th April 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to expedite projects regarding allotment of government accommodation to residents of slums.  

The chief minister held a review meeting regarding the progress of the flats being constructed under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ scheme for families living in slums and directed the officials to expedite the allocation of flats prepared under the scheme.

Under the scheme, 52,344 flats are being built in the first phase by the DUSIB and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC). The meeting was also attended by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials.

Kejriwal added that any problems in the implementation of the scheme should be brought to his notice so that they can be effectively removed and families can be shifted to their new homes.

DUSIB officials informed the CM that the construction of 18,084 flats was underway and these flats are almost ready. Around 34,260 flats are being built by the DSIIDC. Of this, 17,660 flats are ready while 16,600 flats are under construction. 

Apart from this, according to the government, 4,833 flats have been allotted to the homeless families living in slums, while the process of allocation of 7,031 flats is underway and will be completed soon.

Under this mega housing scheme, a total of 89,400 flats are to be built in three phases for the families living in slums. These flats will be built on 237 acres of land. The Delhi government is building 52,344 flats in the first phase. They are set to be completed and allotted by 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp