STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Indian Institute of Mass Communication to start on-campus practical classes soon

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

IIMC Delhi

IIMC Delhi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus. A number of IIMC students had staged a protest on Monday demanding to reopen the campus for practical classes.

Since practical classes could not be held in the first semester due to the virus outbreak, the protesting students demanded the institute to make arrangements for the students. The institute said in a statement on Friday that classroom practical sessions of various PG diploma courses such as making lab journals and other exercises will start from April 26.

However, the final “timetable with details of lab allotment and timings” will be drawn up after all the course directors get “the consent/readiness of  individual students to attend the class in person in the next 2 to 3 days”. “While the students may fill the consent form, it should be accompanied by signed consent from parents as well, when they attend classes for the first time. Students should also produce Covid negativity certificate (RTPCR) on reporting to the Institute,” it said.

Since the Delhi centre of IIMC runs five courses including Urdu journalism, the computer lab and their timing will be suitably “adjusted/divided equitably depending on course/syllabus requirements”. 
“Final schedule will be released by third week of April. Effort would be to enable students to attend practical sessions at least twice a week.

Separate instructions on etiquettes/procedures to be followed in classrooms will follow,” the journalism school said. Theory classes will continue to run in online mode. While the students had raised demands to open the hostels for both girl and boy students, the centre has asked all outstation students to “to make their own stay arrangements.

Course at adjusted timings

Since the Delhi centre of IIMC runs five courses including Urdu journalism, the computer lab and their timing will be suitably “adjusted/divided equitably depending on course/syllabus requirements.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp