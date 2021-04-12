Delhi University issues fresh COVID guidelines, here's what students should know

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) issued a set of guidelines with immediate effect on Monday in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

In a notice, the university said the classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the "online mode only" in all the colleges, while the research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of their supervisors.

"Teaching/learning for undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the online mode only in all the colleges, centres and departments of the University of Delhi.

"The research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of the respective supervisor/head of the department, strictly adhering to the prescribed SOP for COVID-19 issued by the Government of India and the DDMA," it said.

The final-year students will be allowed in "small batches" to visit their "respective colleges/centres/departments for their laboratory/practical/skill/library and related activities", in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

"All Group 'A' officers and in-charge of the section shall attend their offices, adhering to the proposed guidelines by the MHA," it notified.

The university advised the college principals to ensure the presence of teachers, "considering the requirement and meeting up the conditions laid by the MHA, MOHFW and the DDMA order".

"It is also decided that staggered working hours and 50 per cent staff shall attend the office on working days and the remaining staff shall work from home as per the roster prepared by the section officer/in-charge etc.

Staff staying in the containment zones must inform and apply for suitable leave," the notice read.

It also urged all the eligible employees to "get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure".

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, 48 new fatalities were also recorded on Sunday, pushing the death toll due to the viral disease in the national capital to 11,283.