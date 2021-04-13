STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Offices, metro, bus services operate with 50 per cent capacity in Delhi  

On the first working day after the restrictions were imposed, the crowds in buses and metro were restricted, which led to crowding at bus stands and metro stations.

Published: 13th April 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Offices, metro and bus services in Delhi operated with 50-per cent capacity on Monday following the restrictions imposed by the AAP dispensation in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Saturday night ordered the prohibition of all types of gatherings, a reduced number of people at weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half of their seating capacity and a scaled down presence in government offices. On the first working day after the restrictions were imposed, the crowds in buses and metro were restricted, which led to crowding at bus stands and metro stations.

Transport officials said people themselves are taking precautions, yet they are fully implementing the Covid-19 restrictions of allowing only half the number of passengers than the seating capacity in buses.
“Reports of a few passengers in many buses have been received, although some people have to wait at the bus shelters due to the restriction on the seating capacity. Buses are running with a few passengers or vacant, barring some routes,” a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) official said.

“The frontliners, including the drivers and the conductors, have been sensitised to strictly follow the seating capacity norm. The higher-ups, including depot and regional managers, are monitoring the implementation of the restriction on the seating capacity. Teams are also there to enforce the restriction in the field,” he added.About people being forced to wait at some places due to the seating restriction, the officer said it was a demand-and-supply problem, which was natural to occur as less people are allowed in the buses to maintain social distancing.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities said they are not allowing crowding either in the coaches or on the platforms.“We already have a lot of infection-containment measures in place since we resumed the services last September. We are going to make our measures even more stringent now to ensure there is no crowding in the coaches or at the platforms and things are in accordance with the latest government norms,” a DMRC official said.

“Many of the gates that have been kept closed at various stations will remain so and alternate seating and spacing among commuters while standing will also be ensured more effectively now.“Out-flying squads are checking compliance on a daily basis and penalising the violators,” he added.Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in Delhi is “very serious” and issued a stark warning not to step out of homes unless it is urgent.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid restrictions 50 per cent occupancy
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp