Three Delhi HC judges test COVID-19 positive, another judge suffering from fever

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested COVID-19 positive and are isolating at their residences, according to court sources.

The three judges, who were having mild symptoms, received their test reports yesterday, sources said, adding that they did not conduct the court on Monday.

They said another judge is also suffering from fever, but the test report is yet to come out.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to close its office at the high court premises keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Delhi High Court, which had resumed full-fledged physical hearing from March 15, decided to again adopted the virtual mode of proceedings from April 9 to April 23, in view of alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Health Department on Sunday, Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far, and 48 deaths.