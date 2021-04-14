Delhi hospitals await rules on non-Covid treatment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi government declared 14 private hospitals as ‘full Covid-19’ facilities, these health centers on Tuesday were trying to accommodate existing non-Covid patients for the lack of clearer instructions.

The Delhi government directed these 14 hospitals not to admit any non-Covid patients till further orders. These included Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Max SS Hospital and Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Awaiting clarification from the Delhi government, a senior official of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that patients with prior appointments will be examined in the private OPDs. “We are waiting to get clarification from the Delhi government regarding management of emergency and casualty, non-Covid patients.

At present, patients with prior appointments will be examined in the private OPD with full precautions. No day care, and elective surgeries will be permitted till further orders,” the senior official of SGRH said.

He added that patients reporting to the casualty department and those who need ICU admission will also be taken up.