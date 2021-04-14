Delhi Transport Corporation runs buses with 50 percent capacity, crowd swells at Metro stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) which had resumed plying with full seating capacity on November 1, on Tuesday imposed 50 per cent seating restrictions resulting in overcrowding at bus shelters. The riders also flocked to nearby metro stations to reach their destinations.

Bus shelters were heavily crowded as the buses were allowing only limited passengersto board. “I am waiting here for like two hours to catch a bus to Nehru Nagar but I could not get into one due to the 50 per cent cap,” said Mayank, a commuter.

There was a heavy rush in certain metro stations as well. Forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close five stations Shahstri Park and Seelampur on Red Line and New Delhi, Chandini Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Qutub Minar Metro Station during peak morning office hours.

There has been a 50 per cent cap on seating restrictions in the DMRC since it resumed its services in September amid pandemic. Besides, DMRC kept informing about the crowd and waiting time at the metro stations to control crowd outside stations during the peak hour. “Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk Gate number 8 is 22 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,” informed Delhi Metro in a tweet.

Despite, DMRC’s attempt to control crowd outside and frequent checking inside trains, the commuters were seen violating Covid-19 rules like social distancing at many stations. “The special drive and frequent checking by flying squad are all just publicity stunt. People are not following any social distancing inside trains and are sitting closely,” said Mohammad Javed, a passenger in Green Line. Further, 3217 challans were issued on Tuesday, of which 3155 was for mask violation.

Man kills self at Chawri Bazar metro station

A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Chawri Bazar station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Tuesday, police said. Services were briefly delayed between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate stations due to the incident, according to the DMRC. The man, who has been identified as Mohammad Khizar, a resident of Sitaram Bazar.