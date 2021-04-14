STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport Corporation runs buses with 50 percent capacity, crowd swells at Metro stations

Bus shelters were heavily crowded as the buses were allowing only limited passengersto board.

Published: 14th April 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro

Passengers travel in a Delhi metro train maintaining social distancing. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) which had resumed plying with full seating capacity on November 1, on Tuesday imposed 50 per cent seating restrictions resulting in overcrowding at bus shelters. The riders also flocked to nearby metro stations to reach their destinations. 

Bus shelters were heavily crowded as the buses were allowing only limited passengersto board. “I am waiting here for like two hours to catch a bus to Nehru Nagar but I could not get into one due to the 50 per cent cap,” said Mayank, a commuter. 

There was a heavy rush in certain metro stations as well. Forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close five stations Shahstri Park and Seelampur on Red Line and New Delhi, Chandini Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Qutub Minar Metro Station during peak morning office hours. 

There has been a 50 per cent cap on seating restrictions in the DMRC since it resumed its services in September amid pandemic. Besides, DMRC kept informing about the crowd and waiting time at the metro stations to control crowd outside stations during the peak hour. “Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk Gate number 8 is 22 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,” informed Delhi Metro in a tweet. 

Despite, DMRC’s attempt to control crowd outside and frequent checking inside trains, the commuters were seen violating Covid-19 rules like social distancing at many stations. “The special drive and frequent checking by flying squad are all just publicity stunt. People are not following any social distancing inside trains and are sitting closely,” said Mohammad Javed, a passenger in Green Line.  Further, 3217 challans were issued on Tuesday, of which 3155 was for mask violation.

Man kills self at  Chawri Bazar metro station
A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Chawri Bazar station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Tuesday, police said. Services were briefly delayed between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate stations due to the incident, according to the DMRC. The man, who has been identified as Mohammad Khizar, a resident of Sitaram Bazar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DTC Delhi Transport Corporation Delhi metro Delhi covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp