COVID-19: As deaths toll increases, Delhi's under pressure cremation sites struggle to keep up 

The Qabristan one of Delhi’s largest burial grounds has been receiving over two dozen to three dozen bodies every day.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At Qabristan Ahle Islam, on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, excavators have been put into service to dig graves. The rising number of coronavirus deaths cases has put pressure on resources in graveyards and crematoriums of the national capital. Their ‘overworked’ staff are struggling to keep pace with the influx of bodies.

The Qabristan one of Delhi’s largest burial grounds has been receiving over two dozen to three dozen bodies every day. This is beyond its ‘handling capacity’ and the management committee had to press excavators into service. Haji Qayamuddin, a member of the committee, said that considering the pressure, 10-12 graves are kept ready so that people don’t face inconvenience. 

“We have sourced JCB machines to excavate pits faster. We have 11 staff who have been asked to use machines to make pits. The  final levelling work could be done manually. Due to shortage of space, another plot has also been set aside for Covid burials. We have built a separate wuzu khana (place for ablution),” he said. 

According to Qayamuddin, 36 burials took place at the graveyard on Sunday of which 12 bodies were those who had succumbed to Covid. On Tuesday, 12 bodies including nine coronavirus victims were brought. As multiple bodies reach graveyards at the same time, the funeral process takes time. The families and relatives have to wait for hours. 

“The staff were exhausted and unable to dig graves faster. We have to wait for more than two hours to complete burial,” said Swadaqeen Qureshi, a resident of Quresh Nagar, who came to attend the funeral of his sister.  In a video message released before Ramzaan, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari also mentioned the ‘overburdened’ staff at graveyards and appealed to people to follow Covid protocol seriously. 

Representatives of graveyards said that if the situation continues, there will be an acute shortage of land soon. However, Amantullah Khan, chairman of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) which is the custodian of several graveyards, said that enough space is available it demands increases.  The Badi Panchayat Vayshya Besey Agarwal organisation, which manages the crematorium at Nigambodh Ghat, has reserved 22 platforms for Covid victims’ last rites.

“Over 100 cremations of people who had died of Covid were undertaken in the last five days. On Tuesday, 33 were cremated. A coronavirus block containing 22 platforms has been barricaded for cremation. If required, more arrangements will be made,” said Suman Gupta, general secretary of the organisation.

Earlier, around 50-60 cremations were performed here daily but the number has gone up to over 80 now, Gupta added. As a precautionary measure, the staff of Nigambodh Ghat have been administered the Covid vaccine. Kulbhushan Ahuja of Cremation Ground Panchkuian Road said that relatives are being requested to collect ashes the next day to avoid rush. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

