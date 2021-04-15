STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi facilities see patient rush from NCR, neighbours

“The situation is very bad and too grim to describe. Hospitals are running full and we have to return patients, even those who are coming from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

Published: 15th April 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes swab sample of a women for testing on Wednesday

A medic takes swab sample of a women for testing on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the government increasing beds in Delhi hospitals to keep up with Covid-19 cases, beds are filling up fast as patients are coming not only from the city but also from the NCR and neighbouring states. “The situation is very bad and too grim to describe. Hospitals are running full and we have to return patients, even those who are coming from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

They are travelling quite a distance and those approaching us are mostly critical cases. They have to be put on ventilators or in ICU beds. Although we are not keeping any exact data on outside patients yet, the figure is quite high,” said a top official from a state-run Covid facility, on condition of anonymity. The situation is similar in private hospitals.  

Dr K K Talwar, chairman, PSRI Heart Institute said that there is a surge in NCR belt. “Apart from NCR, there are also patients from UP and Haryana. Although, it’s difficult to comment on how many patients have been admitted from other states versus NCR in the absence of data. Perhaps more patients are from NCR,” he noted.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, another premier facility in the city, also sees patients across the NCR and neighbouring states, said Dr SP Byotra, chairman of department of mobile medicine.  “We have not calculated on how many patients have come from other states but the figure is certainly high, even compared to last year surges. Most of them are older and in severe condition. The arrival of patients increased suddenly from April 3,” he said.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered bed reservation in state and private facilities only for the city residents which was later withdrawn after much criticism. An RTI filed last year by the correspondent had revealed that nearly 24% of total Covid deaths in Delhi till November were from other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi hospitals
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp