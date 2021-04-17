50 eligible inmates vaccinated at COVID vaccination centre established at Delhi's Rohini jail

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said.

A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Delhi Prisons department -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini, they said.

According to officials, the COVID vaccination centre was started at the Rohini jail on Saturday with the help of District Immunization Officer (DIO), North.

"A total of 50 eligible inmates of Rohini jail were vaccinated on Saturday. Earlier the eligible and willing inmates of Rohini Jail were being taken outside to the nearest COVID vaccination centre for inoculation under police guard," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Resident Medical Officer of Tihar jail, Dr Ajay Dalal and Superintendent of Jail number 10, Rohini, Sunder Bora, supervised the vaccination drive and encouraged the inmates, he said.