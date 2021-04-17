Delhi woman dies after ‘flying’ tin sheet slits her throat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old woman died after her throat was slit by a tin sheet that fell on her in South West Delhi’s Palam Village during the dust storm that occurred in the national capital on Friday. The nine-year-old daughter of the deceased who was walking alongside her mother was also severely injured and is fighting for her life in ICU, while a bicycle rider suffered minor injuries. His condition is stable, according to a police official. The incident took place at around 6 pm at Raj Nagar-2 in Palam Village.

“The deceased Sonu Kataria, her minor daughter and a cycle rider were on a road in Palam Village when a tin sheet fell from the fourth floor of a building and slit the lady’s throat. They were rushed to Manipal hospital first and later shifted to Ayushman hospital in Dwarka sector-10 where the woman was declared brought dead,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (South West).

The deceased is survived by two daughters and her husband who works as a generator repairman. He was in Jodhpur with their other daughter when the incident took place, said the official. The police received information about the incident via a call was made by a member of public Mohan Khandelwal to head constable Vishal of Palam Village police station.