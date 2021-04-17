STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi woman dies after ‘flying’ tin sheet slits her throat

A 37-year-old woman died after her throat was slit by a tin sheet that fell on her in South West Delhi’s Palam Village during the dust storm that occurred in the national capital on Friday. 

Published: 17th April 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Deathh

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 37-year-old woman died after her throat was slit by a tin sheet that fell on her in South West Delhi’s Palam Village during the dust storm that occurred in the national capital on Friday. The nine-year-old daughter of the deceased who was walking alongside her mother was also severely injured and is fighting for her life in ICU, while a bicycle rider suffered minor injuries. His condition is stable, according to a police official. The incident took place at around 6 pm at Raj Nagar-2 in Palam Village.  

“The deceased Sonu Kataria, her minor daughter and a cycle rider were on a road in Palam Village when a tin sheet fell from the fourth floor of a building and slit the lady’s throat. They were rushed to Manipal hospital first and later shifted to Ayushman hospital in Dwarka sector-10 where the woman was declared brought dead,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (South West). 

The deceased is survived by two daughters and her husband who works as a generator repairman. He was in Jodhpur with their other daughter when the incident took place, said the official. The police received information about the incident via a call was made by a member of public Mohan Khandelwal to head constable Vishal of Palam Village police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi death
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp