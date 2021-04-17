STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Rao is again a Covid facility, to be functional soon

Preparations are afoot to set aside 200 beds in Hindu Rao Hospital, being run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (north DMC) for Covid patients.

Health workers spray disinfectants at the Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi.

Health workers spray disinfectants at the Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Preparations are afoot to set aside 200 beds in Hindu Rao Hospital, being run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (north DMC) for Covid patients. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the target is to make coronavirus wards functional by Sunday. 

“The hospital has been receiving 30-40 Covid patients every day. So, we wrote to the Delhi government to declare Hindu Rao Hospital as Covid facility. Our demand has been accepted. Initially, 200 beds will be arranged and soon 200 more beds will be added,” said Prakash.  The civic body is also setting up a 200-bed isolation facility at its Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur, which will be attached to the Hindu Rao hospital.

At present, arrangements to admit 100 patients have been done and 100 more beds will be added gradually. Prakash along with senior officials of the Corporation took stock of the situation at the facility in Timarpur on Friday.  

“I believe if one is infected in the family should be shifted to an isolation centre because other members are prone to the virus infection irrespective of large space or separate room available home. To prevent further spread, infected people should be isolated from others. So, we are creating this facility,” said the mayor.

“We will place an oxygen cylinder in each room. If the health of a patient deteriorates, he or she will be shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital. Provisions for steam are also being made. The corporation wrote to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which has approved our proposal.”

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

