Hindu Rao is again a Covid facility, to be functional soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparations are afoot to set aside 200 beds in Hindu Rao Hospital, being run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (north DMC) for Covid patients. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the target is to make coronavirus wards functional by Sunday.

“The hospital has been receiving 30-40 Covid patients every day. So, we wrote to the Delhi government to declare Hindu Rao Hospital as Covid facility. Our demand has been accepted. Initially, 200 beds will be arranged and soon 200 more beds will be added,” said Prakash. The civic body is also setting up a 200-bed isolation facility at its Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur, which will be attached to the Hindu Rao hospital.

At present, arrangements to admit 100 patients have been done and 100 more beds will be added gradually. Prakash along with senior officials of the Corporation took stock of the situation at the facility in Timarpur on Friday.

“I believe if one is infected in the family should be shifted to an isolation centre because other members are prone to the virus infection irrespective of large space or separate room available home. To prevent further spread, infected people should be isolated from others. So, we are creating this facility,” said the mayor.

“We will place an oxygen cylinder in each room. If the health of a patient deteriorates, he or she will be shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital. Provisions for steam are also being made. The corporation wrote to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which has approved our proposal.”