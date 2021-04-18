STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: Kejriwal

He also said that the Delhi government has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Published: 18th April 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 01:16 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the COVID-19 situation getting out of hand in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi is running out of hospital beds and oxygen supply.

Kejriwal pleaded for aid from the Centre as resources are fast depleting while fresh coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate. 

According to the Delhi government, the gravest concern at the moment ia the positivity rate jumping from 24 percent to 30 percent within a day in the national capital.

With no respite in sight in terms of a reduction in the number of fresh cases, Kejriwal appealed to the BJP-led Centre to reserve beds in government-run hospitals. He said that he has talked to both health minister Harsh Vardhan and Home Minister Amit Shah, in the last 24 hours regarding the current situation.

“Beds are filling up very fast, there is a huge dearth in ICU beds in Delhi, oxygen supply is also falling. We are continuously communicating with the Centre. We need more beds, have requested the Centre to reserve 7,000 beds in Centre-run hospitals as the situation is very alarming,” said a visibly distressed Chief Minister Kejriwal. 

Chief Minister stated that reports are coming of oxygen supply running out, which can be catastrophic for Delhi and its residents. While thanking the central government for all the help, he also said that more resources are the need of the hour. 

Delhi government is arranging 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds, which are different from ICU beds but will serve the purpose in the city in the coming days, he said. 

The Delhi government in the next 2-3 days will come up with 6,000 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and schools.

The city recorded its highest-ever spike with over 24,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day.

