Plea in Delhi HC against movies on Sushant Singh Rajput; court seeks filmmakers' stand

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the filmmakers and sought their stand by May 24 on the suit filed by Rajput's father -- Krishna Kishore Singh.

Published: 20th April 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

"The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of this situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives.

"Thus, Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," claimed the suit, filed through advocates Akshay Dev, Varun singh, Abhijeet Pandey and Samruddhi Bendbhar.

