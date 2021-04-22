STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA makes emotional appeal to Centre, Haryana govt to provide oxygen to Delhi

Bharadwaj was admitted at a city hospital three-four days back after testing positive for COVID-19, party sources said.

Published: 22nd April 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

The Supremem Court agreed to hear Vedanta plea of free oxygen supply

The Supremem Court agreed to hear Vedanta plea of free oxygen supply (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In an emotional appeal, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday posted a video where he can be seen wearing an oxygen mask and gasping for breath to urge the Centre and the Haryana government to provide oxygen, stressing that it is not the time to pull each other's legs but to work together.

Bharadwaj was admitted at a city hospital three-four days back after testing positive for COVID-19, party sources said.

In the video posted on Twitter, the AAP leader can be seen wearing an oxygen mask and gasping for breath.

Bharadwaj said the hospital, where is admitted, has only three hours of oxygen left.

"The hospital in which I am admitted has only three hours of oxygen left. When I removed this mask, I felt like some non-swimmer had been pushed into a pool and he was gasping for breath."

"I will appeal to the central government and the Haryana government to not stop oxygen. A lot of people are dependent on oxygen and without oxygen, these people will die just like fishes die in the absence of water. This is a time for all to come together to work and not pull each other's leg," Bhardwaj said in the video.

Delhi has been battling acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that in some hospitals no medical oxygen is left.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP Haryana Oxygen supply
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp