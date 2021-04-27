STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID

The Delhi Chief Minister's Relief Fund received more than Rs 34.77 crore from March 2020 to January 2021, while in the same period the expenses were Rs 17.27 crore.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital, the BJP on Tuesday alleged citing an RTI reply.

The party also alleged that the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen.

According the RTI application filed by Vivek Pandey, the Delhi Chief Minister's Relief Fund received more than Rs 34.77 crore from March 2020 to January 2021, while in the same period the expenses were Rs 17.27 crore.

Details of the expenses were not mentioned in the reply.

In response to a query on how much money was spent to control COVID-19 pandemic, the RTI reply states 'Nil'.

Citing the reply, the BJP's national media incharge Anil Baluni attacked the Delhi's chief minister, saying his government did nothing for the people of the national capital who were bearing the cost of AAP government's lacklustre approach.

"This RTI exposes Kejriwal and his insensitivity towards the people of the national capital. He only made false claims and didn't spend a single penny from the chief minister's relief fund to develop health infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic," Baluni alleged.

He further said that the Narendra Modi government was working day and night, doing everything possible under the sun for the betterment of the people in Delhi and across the country.

"The opposition is looking at the pandemic as a political opportunity for itself but the BJP government at the Centre is working day and night with full energy for the welfare of the people and to eliminate COVID-19," Baluni tweeted.

Similarly citing a letter written by one of the oxygen suppliers, Inox Air Products, to the Delhi government, Baluni alleged that it is not guiding suppliers on who has to deliver oxygen to which hospitals as per allocation.

"The biggest reason for oxygen shortage in Delhi is the mismanagement of its internal logistics by the AAP government which the supplier has highlighted. The allocations are given by the Delhi government to 12 suppliers but they are not told which hospital to deliver. Hence problem today is not of receipt of deliveries from outside, but of internal logistics of Delhi government," he said.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, the national capital is facing a severe shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines putting additional burden on the already stretched health infrastructure in the city.

Central government sources had said that eight pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants were being installed in Delhi from the PM Cares fund and they would enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes.

One plant in Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave, was installed on March 17, while four others, one each at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini and Deepa Chand Bandhu Hospital, Ashok Vihar, were expected to be complete by April 30, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19 BJP Vivek Pandey
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp